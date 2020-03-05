Global  

COVID-19 | First death in Britain confirmed

Hindu Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The patient, who was being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, was an older patient who had underlying health conditions, said England’s Chief Medical Officer
First death in Britain from coronavirus: BBC

The first person has died in Britain from coronavirus, the BBC reported on Thursday.
Reuters

UK records first coronavirus death, moves to stop spread

Britain is moving into the second of four phases in its plan to tackle the spread of coronavirus, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Thursday,...
Reuters India

