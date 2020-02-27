Global  

Primary schools to remain shut till March 31

Hindu Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday announced that all primary schools in the Capital will remain shut till March 31 as a precautionary m
Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi govt orders all primary schools to remain shut till March 31

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said all Delhi government, aided, private and schools run by civic bodies will remain shut.
