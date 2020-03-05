Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ex-Uber executive, ordered to pay Google $271m, files for bankruptcy

Ex-Uber executive, ordered to pay Google $271m, files for bankruptcy

The Age Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Anthony Levandowski, who once ran Uber's self-driving car unit, was ordered to pay rival Google an enormous sum in damages, prompting the software engineer to file for bankruptcy protection.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Former Uber exec Anthony Levandowski has filed for bankruptcy after being ordered to pay $179 million to Google

Former Uber exec Anthony Levandowski has filed for bankruptcy after being ordered to pay $179 million to Google· Anthony Levandowski, the engineer at the center of a long-running dispute between Google and Uber over self-driving technology, has filed for bankruptcy after...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

LaTresePrince

La🌴rese Prince 🌷🍒 RT @washingtonpost: A former Uber executive was ordered to pay Google $179 million. Then he filed for bankruptcy. https://t.co/YakLnDAY0A 1 day ago

NorthBayNews

The Press Democrat Former Google engineer ordered to pay $179 million to company https://t.co/T8kqY2QKHt https://t.co/y9cfwQNk0Q 2 days ago

MannLawTexas

Mann Law Firm PLLC A former Uber executive was ordered to pay Google $179 million. Then he filed for bankruptcy. https://t.co/aUzaRBkuEE 2 days ago

SoilFertilizer

sootin claimon A former Uber executive was ordered to pay Google $179 million. Then he filed for bankruptcy. #ศาสตร์เกษตรดินปุ๋ย… https://t.co/Lnux3r7ycu 3 days ago

SoClaimon

sootin claimon A former Uber executive was ordered to pay Google $179 million. Then he filed for bankruptcy. #ศาสตร์เกษตรดินปุ๋ย… https://t.co/DqQ6aOOqrU 3 days ago

shawbear76

shawbear76 Order to pay Google $179M bankrupts former Uber executive https://t.co/6o3lqZxITk 3 days ago

NoeleneTreloar

NoeleneTreloar #IP #tradesecrets #breachofconfidence Ex-Uber executive, ordered to pay Google $271m, files for bankruptcy https://t.co/s9UzSPlBtm via @smh 3 days ago

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Ex-Uber executive, ordered to pay Google $271m, files for bankruptcy https://t.co/I4YHCjqWTI https://t.co/mzOpItZHLc 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.