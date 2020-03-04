Global  

Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee, where deadly storms ravaged counties this week, including in Nashville. In an Instagram post made Thursday, Swift said “Nashville is my home.” She added that “the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much […]
 Music icon Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. The fund supports the communities hit and nonprofits helping the victims of the recent tornadoes in and around Nashville. Two tornadoes struck central Tennessee earlier this week, leaving at least 24...

