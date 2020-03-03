Global  

First round of Brexit trade talks end with 'serious' differences, warns Barnier

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
It took three difficult years before the EU and the UK managed to agree on a Brexit divorce deal. It looks like post-Brexit trade talks between the two might prove just as challenging.
Recent related news from verified sources

Live: EU's Barnier speaks after first round of post-Brexit trade talks

1
euronews

Coronavirus: Brexit trade talks set be shelved due to outbreak, Michael Gove reveals

The next round of post-Brexit trade talks is likely to be shelved because of the coronavirus crisis, Michael Gove has revealed.
Independent

