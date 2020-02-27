Global  

Liberals give big 3 wireless providers two years to cut prices by 25 per cent

CBC.ca Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Liberal government is giving Canada's big three national wireless providers two years to cut their basic prices for cellphone services by 25 per cent — and threatening to force them to cut prices if they don't comply.
Federal government gives Big 3 telcos two years to bring down wireless prices

The federal government is giving Canada's three largest wireless carriers two years to bring prices down by 25 per cent and is setting aside spectrum in an...
Gold prices rise today as coronavirus outbreak spurs safe-haven demand, silver rates surge

Gold prices rise today as coronavirus outbreak spurs safe-haven demand, silver rates surgeGold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) rose today after two falling for two consecutive sessions amid coronavirus fears. Gold April futures...
