Facebook removes 'deceptive' Trump census ads

BBC News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The ads made it appear users were taking part in the official 2020 US census, not a general survey.
Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate [Video]Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate

According to The Guardian, Mike Bloomberg has spent almost $45 million on Facebook ads and users see twice more ads from his campaign than all his opponents combined, including President Trump.

Michael Bloomberg Drops Nearly $1 Million on Facebook Ads in One Day [Video]Michael Bloomberg Drops Nearly $1 Million on Facebook Ads in One Day

Michael Bloomberg Drops Nearly $1 Million on Facebook Ads in One Day Facebook data shows that the 2020 presidential candidate used up $825,000 this past Saturday. Facebook data shows that President..

Facebook Removes Misleading Trump Census Ads

The social media company has had a permissive policy about truthfulness in political content. But it drew the line on interfering with the national census.
NYTimes.com

Trump's 'census' ads certainly seem like they violate Facebook's rules

Facebook failed us again. It's allowing Donald Trump to use misleading ads related to the U.S. census despite Facebook's pledge to stop these kinds of...
Mashable

