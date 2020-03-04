Global  

No. 5 San Diego State shakes off Air Force scare, 73-60

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jordan Schakel scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as No. 5 San Diego State rallied for a 73-60 win over Air Force in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Thursday. Schakel, who shot 1 of 5 in the first half, hit four 3-pointers in […]
