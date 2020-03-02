Global  

Turkish police move to stop Greece pushing migrants back

WorldNews Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Turkish police move to stop Greece pushing migrants backIn a statement, the EU Council - representing the 27 foreign ministers - said the council "expresses its solidarity with Greece" and "strongly rejects Turkey's use of migratory pressure for political purposes". "This situation at EU's external borders is not acceptable." The council demanded that Turkey implement the 2016 EU-Turkey agreement, which obliged Turkey to block illegal migration into Greece. Turkey announced nearly a week ago...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Turkish police bolster Greek border to stop migrants' return

Turkish police bolster Greek border to stop migrants' return 02:35

 The chaos on the Greece-Turkey border continues to deepen.

