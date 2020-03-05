Global  

Life on Mars: Organic molecules discovered by Red Planet rover offer major hint

WorldNews Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Life on Mars: Organic molecules discovered by Red Planet rover offer major hintNASA’s Curiosity rover has scooped up interesting organic compounds on the surface of Mars, which hint that early forms of life could be present on the Red Planet. The car-sized machine has been trundling around Mars’ Gale crater for over seven years now. It has beamed back all sorts of fascinating images during its time investigating the planet’s rocky surface. However, its unearthing of some simple organic compounds may be...
News video: Organic Molecules Found By NASA Rover Point To Early Life On Mars

Organic Molecules Found By NASA Rover Point To Early Life On Mars 00:42

 NASA’s Curiosity rover has reportedly found molecules on Mars that point to early life on the Red Planet.

