Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Liberal politician accuses first female Muslim MP of thinking 'her diversity is better than others'

Liberal politician accuses first female Muslim MP of thinking 'her diversity is better than others'

SBS Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Responding to backlash over the comments, Alex Hawke said the Labor Party was "fixated on identity politics and appears constantly triggered by everything and everything".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

A 23-year-old has a boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age [Video]A 23-year-old has a boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age

A 23-year-old has told how she doesn't care what people think of her boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age - because the sex is "100% better" than with younger men.Laura-Marie Jenks, 23, fell in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published

Susie Wolff Is Bringing Diversity To The World Of Formula E [Video]Susie Wolff Is Bringing Diversity To The World Of Formula E

Susie Wolff has had a career of being the only woman on track, the only woman in the room. Becoming the first female driver in 22 years to drive a Formula One car at Silverstone in 2014, Wolff knew..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 05:19Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TessRyan1

DrTess Ryan are we panic buying Devon yet? Currently writing about Whiteness and just so many pieces of evidence to draw from https://t.co/elpL0gBRD8 2 minutes ago

maanitruu

Maani Truu RT @SBSNews: A debate in the House of Representatives on the importance of multiculturalism in Australia turned sour after Assistant Defenc… 1 hour ago

SueArmstrong93

Sue Armstrong RT @pablovinales: Liberal politician accuses first female Muslim MP of thinking 'her diversity is better than others' https://t.co/EJbguAcI… 2 hours ago

saveozfrom

Notsoquietoztralian Liberal politician accuses first female Muslim MP of thinking 'her diversity is better than others' Yeah right. Of… https://t.co/dxvuW4PJRr 2 hours ago

egirrrlie

𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖗𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊💧 Alex Hawke & his mates frequently accuse ALP of 'identity politics' to distract voters from their own inability to… https://t.co/vrSSMcrGZF 2 hours ago

pablovinales

Pablo Viñales Liberal politician accuses first female Muslim MP of thinking 'her diversity is better than others'… https://t.co/d8JW3OK9Ul 3 hours ago

SBSNews

SBS News A debate in the House of Representatives on the importance of multiculturalism in Australia turned sour after Assis… https://t.co/zYOSOAR30L 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.