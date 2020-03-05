Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bridget McKenzie says she did not make late changes to sport grant list

Bridget McKenzie says she did not make late changes to sport grant list

SBS Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Former minister Bridget McKenzie says she did not change a list of grants attached to her signed approval that is at the centre of the sports rorts scandal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

xskinn

🔥💧IanGraves RT @David_Speers: Bridget McKenzie denies she was responsible for adding 9 sports grants projects after 4 April. "I did not make any change… 56 seconds ago

Speedthrills2

Speedthrills RT @SBSNews: Former minister Bridget McKenzie says she did not change a list of grants attached to her signed approval that is at the centr… 8 minutes ago

OldTime58084241

Old Timer RT @FocusNewsNow: Bridget McKenzie says she didn’t make the additional changes to the grubby sports grants spreadsheet during caretaker. M… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.