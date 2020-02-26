Global  

South Korea protests Japan's quarantine plans over coronavirus

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
South Korea strongly protested on Friday Japan's decision to impose a two-week quarantine for visitors from South Korea, calling it "unreasonable, excessive and extremely regrettable".
News video: Coronavirus Update: New Travel Restrictions On Italy, South Korea To Enter U.S.

 Vice-President Mike Pence says all travelers coming to the U.S. on direct flights from Italy and South Korea will now be screened for coronavirus. More than 5,300 people have tested positive for coronavirus in south korea. Italy has more than 2,500 positive cases.

Thai cleaners disinfect restaurant used by worker who returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea [Video]Thai cleaners disinfect restaurant used by worker who returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea

Cleaners disinfect a restaurant in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand, today (March 5) after a worker returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea ate there. The overseas worker, one of 5,000 Thais..

Omaha woman to stay in South Korea despite rise in coronavirus cases [Video]Omaha woman to stay in South Korea despite rise in coronavirus cases

Omaha woman to stay in South Korea despite rise in coronavirus cases

US soldier among 169 cases of coronavirus identified in South Korea

An American soldier is among 169 new coronavirus cases reported by health authorities in South Korea, with plans to test more than 200,000 members of a church.
Japan plans to order two-week quarantine for all Chinese, South Korean visitors - Yomiuri

Japan plans to adopt a mandatory quarantine term of two weeks for all visitors from neighbors China and South Korea, the Yomiuri newspaper said, in a battle to...
