JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

TIME Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
News video: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery 00:59

 No return date has been set for JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co boss Jamie Dimon to return to work, after he underwent emergancy heart surgery on Thursday. The operation was a success, but Dimon will be out of action at least for several weeks. Adam Reed reports.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon undergoes emergency heart surgery

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon had emergency heart surgery to treat an aortic dissection on Thursday morning and is "recovering well," the bank...
Factbox: Five facts about JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon

The following are five facts about Jamie Dimon, who is recovering from emergency heart surgery that took place on Thursday morning.
