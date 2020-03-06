Global  

Nathaniel Woods Execution: Supreme Court Orders Temporary Stay in Alabama

NYTimes.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Nathaniel Woods was condemned by a judge even though a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on his sentence.
News video: Death row inmate executed after stay was vacated

Death row inmate executed after stay was vacated

 At 9:01 pm, Alabama executed Nathaniel Woods--a death row inmate convicted in the murders of three Birmingham police officers

Supreme Court orders temporary stay of execution for death row inmate Nathaniel Woods

The order, signed by Justice Clarence Thomas, said the execution will be halted pending further order of the court.
CBS News

Nathaniel Woods Wiki: Story of the Alabama Convict Executed For 3 Officer Killings

Alabama executed Nathaniel Woods on March 5, 2020 for the 2004 killings of three Birmingham police officers. There have been questions about the culpability of...
Earn The Necklace


