Zibanejad scores 5 goals to lead Rangers past Caps in OT

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored five goals to match the New York Rangers’ record, capping the scoring spree 33 seconds into overtime in a wild 6-5 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. Zibanejad is the second player in NHL history to score his fifth goal in OT, joining Detroit’s Sergei Fedorov, […]
Zibanejad scores 5 goals, Rangers knock Caps from 1st place

