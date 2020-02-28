Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Alex Karev > How 'Grey's Anatomy' said goodbye to Alex Karev – and why we'll miss him

How 'Grey's Anatomy' said goodbye to Alex Karev – and why we'll miss him

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) finally said goodbye on this week's "Grey's Anatomy." Here's how, and why we'll miss him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Grey's Anatomy' Prepares to Say Goodbye to Justin Chambers, Harvey Weinstein Juror Speaks Out | THR News [Video]'Grey's Anatomy' Prepares to Say Goodbye to Justin Chambers, Harvey Weinstein Juror Speaks Out | THR News

'Grey's Anatomy' Prepares to Say Goodbye to Justin Chambers, Harvey Weinstein Juror Speaks Out | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 03:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Furious Grey's Anatomy fans threaten to boycott show as Alex Karev's departure is finally explained

Departure of actor Justin Chambers leaves only one original central cast member on long-running drama
Independent

Alex Karev Says Goodbye: Where Are All of Grey's Anatomy's Departed Doctors Now?

"The truth is: there's really no good way to say goodbye." Truer words have never been spoken than those of Meredith Grey in last night's episode of Grey's...
E! Online


Tweets about this

dasilvvva21

ADEMIX UP Alex Karev Has Officially Left the Building – Here’s How Grey’s Anatomy Said Goodbye https://t.co/Hkguj2bVOt https://t.co/S4My0GVDvt 34 minutes ago

odunsco2014

odunsco2014 Alex Karev Has Officially Left the Building – Here’s How Grey’s Anatomy Said Goodbye https://t.co/p0l8QERVT0 https://t.co/0de6RVU3gK 34 minutes ago

staran1981

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimes: ABC’s long-running medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” said goodbye to reformed bad boy Dr. Alex Karev, played by Justin Chambers,… 1 hour ago

haya_ah32

Haya Abdul-Hadi Alex just officially said goodbye in grey’s anatomy and I’m still in denial and not okay. 😩😭 @7JustinChambers… https://t.co/i6zCN5Num4 2 hours ago

QuickCarLoanz

Quick Car Loans Grey's Anatomy: Alex Karev reunites with Izzie Stevens, will be missed https://t.co/NQLhfcNy0f, see more https://t.co/2K7e7qxx1z 3 hours ago

_xCinday

cindy The way Grey’s anatomy said goodbye to Karev’s character was pure bullshit 🗣 3 hours ago

miIopeng

bele WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS 16 FUCKING SEASONS AND THEY DECIDED TO FUCK HIS CHARACTER UP might as well make him leave w/… https://t.co/LNqtUnWvfl 4 hours ago

effinfun

effinfun Alex Karev Has Officially Left the Building - Here's How Grey's Anatomy Said Goodbye - Grey's Anatomy finally answ… https://t.co/FVB6a9cQVI 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.