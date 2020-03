STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford has established attendance limits at 10 sports venues “to allow fans the opportunity for social distancing” as a precautionary measure given concerns about the coronavirus. The university said Thursday that attendance would involve limiting entrants to about one-third of each venue’s capacity through April 15 or beyond that date if […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Chicago Convention Organizers Expect Attendance Drop Because Of Coronavirus CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports local and international events scheduled at Chicago's McCormick Place are expecting a drop in attendance because of coronavirus concerns. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:40Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Events D.C. chief says conference attendance remains strong, despite coronavirus concerns Events D.C. officials said the District’s convention center and sporting venues have yet to see significant drops in attendance due to concern over the...

bizjournals 2 days ago



Portland-area festival canceled over coronavirus concerns One planned public event in the Portland area will not happen because of the coronavirus outbreak in the region. The Vancouver Brewfest's spring 2020 event,...

bizjournals 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this