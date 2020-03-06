Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Awake and alert': JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering from heart surgery

'Awake and alert': JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering from heart surgery

The Age Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Two deputies have taken charge of the largest bank in America as its CEO and chairman Jamie Dimon recovers from emergency heart surgery.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery 00:59

 No return date has been set for JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co boss Jamie Dimon to return to work, after he underwent emergancy heart surgery on Thursday. The operation was a success, but Dimon will be out of action at least for several weeks. Adam Reed reports.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Recovering From Heart Surgery

Dimon, 63, who is the longest-serving head of a major U.S. bank, experienced "an acute aortic dissection" and underwent surgery to repair it Thursday morning, a...
NPR

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon is recovering from emergency heart surgery done on Thursday morning, with two deputies taking over as he...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

shariffr

Rasul Shariff RT @FinancialTimes: ‘The surgery was successful. He is awake, alert and recovering well,’ said co-presidents Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith,… 3 hours ago

Vinitjoshiquote

Vinit J RT @WilfredFrost: Thoughts and prayers are with @JPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon tonight and his family. He is "awake, alert and reco… 4 hours ago

hizself

H.A. Barasa😎 RT @NPR: Jamie Dimon, the head of JPMorgan Chase & Co., underwent emergency heart surgery to repair an acute aortic dissection on Thursday.… 6 hours ago

FinancialTimes

Financial Times ‘The surgery was successful. He is awake, alert and recovering well,’ said co-presidents Daniel Pinto and Gordon Sm… https://t.co/YtitC6o1bm 6 hours ago

iamharry3369

🤍 सरदार 👳‍♂️ हरविंदर सिंह 🦁 मल्होत्रा 💚 RT @IndianExpress: JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon is recovering from emergency heart surgery. He is “awake, alert and reco… 7 hours ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon is recovering from emergency heart surgery. He is “awake, alert and… https://t.co/9OwbHneaFj 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.