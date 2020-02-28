US announces $8bn coronavirus funding, testing underway on cruise ship

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

US lawmakers passed an emergency $8.3 billion spending bill to combat the coronavirus Thursday as health workers boarded a cruise ship held off the coast of San Francisco to test sick passengers and crew. The Senate gave sweeping bipartisan support to the funding a day after the House passed the bill, so that it could be quickly sent to the White House for President Donald Trump 's signature. "The American people are looking for leadership, they want assurance their government is up to the task of protecting the health and safety," said Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surged,...


