After heavy strikes, tense calm in Syria's Idlib as ceasefire comes into effect

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Syria's Idlib region was quiet but tense on Friday with a lull in Russian and Syrian air raids that have pounded the last opposition-held enclave in Syria, residents and opposition sources said, after Turkey and Russia declared a ceasefire.
 Rebel commander says key Saraqeb city now under the full control of Syrian government forces after Russian air strikes.

Turkey, Russia leaders said after talks in Moscow to contain a conflict that has displaced nearly a million people in three months.
Hindu

Relative calm in Syria's Idlib as ceasefire takes hold

A ceasefire in northern Syria agreed between Russia and Turkey has come into force in a move to halt intense fighting in Idlib that has sparked a humanitarian...
Deutsche Welle

