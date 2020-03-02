After heavy strikes, tense calm in Syria's Idlib as ceasefire comes into effect



Recent related videos from verified sources Russia's Putin and Turkey's Erdogan agree Syria ceasefire Russia's Putin and Turkey's Erdogan agree Syria ceasefire Credit: Euronews English Duration: 06:44Published 15 hours ago Turkey shoots down two Syrian fighter jets over Idlib Syrian media says no one hurt in the Turkish attack over Idlib with pilots parachuting to safety. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:14Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Tense calm in Syria's Idlib as ceasefire comes into effect Turkey, Russia leaders said after talks in Moscow to contain a conflict that has displaced nearly a million people in three months.

Hindu 11 hours ago



Relative calm in Syria's Idlib as ceasefire takes hold A ceasefire in northern Syria agreed between Russia and Turkey has come into force in a move to halt intense fighting in Idlib that has sparked a humanitarian...

Deutsche Welle 13 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this