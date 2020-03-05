Global  

Sen. Chuck Schumer is connecting the dots between alarming court rulings and the election

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump and others have responded disingenuously to Sen. Chuck Schumer's remarks, writes Marge Baker of People For the American Way.
News video: McConnell slams Schumer pt. 1

McConnell slams Schumer pt. 1 02:42

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Sen. Chuck Schumer over threats to Supreme Court Justices.

Sen. Chuck Schumer Clarifies Comments After Being Accused Of Threatening Supreme Court Members [Video]Sen. Chuck Schumer Clarifies Comments After Being Accused Of Threatening Supreme Court Members

No apology, but a clarification Thursday by Sen. Chuck Schumer after he was accused of making threats against members of the Supreme Court; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published

Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments [Video]Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments

U.S. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he wished he'd chosen different words after Republicans accused him of having threatened two Supreme Court justices at an abortion..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published


Sen. Chuck Schumer's threatening rhetoric to Supreme Court justices crosses a line

Schumer tried to walk it back with I'm-from-Brooklyn equivocation. As they might also say in Brooklyn, it was a day late and a dollar short: Our view
USATODAY.com

Sen. Schumer Says He Didn’t Threaten Supreme Court Justices: ‘I’m From Brooklyn. We Speak In Strong Language’

After being accused of making threats against members of the Supreme Court, Sen. Chuck Schumer offered a clarification On Thursday.
CBS 2

