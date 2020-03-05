Cruise ship passengers 'in limbo' off San Francisco awaiting coronavirus tests

Global  

First, the food buffet was shut down as gloved staff scurried about wiping every surface in sight. Then the ocean liner's gym, bar, casino and boutiques were closed, with passengers urged to keep to themselves. Finally, they were confined to their staterooms.
 Just over 20 people are exhibiting "flu-like" symptoms out of around 2,500 on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which started in San Francisco and traveled to Mexico and Hawaii. One passenger aboard the ship recently died from the coronavirus. Joe Vazquez reports. (3-4-2020)

