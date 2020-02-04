Global  

Australian composer Brett Dean hospitalized with coronavirus

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Musician and composer Brett Dean has been hospitalized in Australia with the new coronavirus. British agent Intermusica confirmed on Thursday that the violist and conductor was in isolation in an Adelaide hospital with the COVID-19 illness. He was to perform with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra in a Beethoven concert at the […]
Australia virus evacuation flight heads to island [Video]Australia virus evacuation flight heads to island

Australian citizens and permanent residents, evacuated out of the coronavirus epicentre in Wuhan, arrived at a remote airbase in Learmonth, Western Australia on Monday (February 3), before being..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:42Published


Brett Dean, celebrated Australian composer, diagnosed with coronavirus

The 58-year-old was set to conduct an Adelaide Festival performance over the weekend. 
The Age

Woman catches coronavirus in Australia, 40 Sydney hospital staff quarantined

A woman in her 50s has become the third locally acquired case of coronavirus in Australia - a sign the virus has begun spreading in the Australian community.
The Age


