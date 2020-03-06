Loyola Marymount beats San Diego 75-61 in WCC tourney Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keli Leaupepe had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Loyola Marymount defeated San Diego 75-61 in the West Coast Conference Tourney first round on Thursday night. Leaupepe made all 13 of his free throws. He added three blocks. Eli Scott had 16 points and seven rebounds for Loyola Marymount (11-20). Ivan […] 👓 View full article

