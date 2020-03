Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon Thursday night when he attempted to board a plane, police said in a statement. New York/New Jersey Port Authority Police said Williams, the team’s first-round draft pick last season, was arrested at LaGuardia Airport around 9:15 […] 👓 View full article