Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Alanis Morissette > Alanis Morissette's debut album Jagged Little Pill is 25 years old

Alanis Morissette's debut album Jagged Little Pill is 25 years old

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
It's 25 years since Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill made her a household name - and to mark the anniversary she's going on tour.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Alanis Morissette wouldn't be able to tour without her kids

Alanis Morissette wouldn't be able to tour without her kids 01:04

 Alanis Morissette says it was a must to have her children on her extensive 'Jagged Little Pill' anniversary tour - otherwise she wouldn't be able to do it.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Madison Beer! [Video]Happy Birthday, Madison Beer!

Happy Birthday, Madison Beer! Madison Elle Beer turns 21 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the singer. 1. She was discovered by Justin Bieber when she was 13 years old. 2. Beer is..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Glam gran polices dating sites to catch scammers (RAW) [Video]Glam gran polices dating sites to catch scammers (RAW)

A glam great gran polices online dating sites to catch scammers "preying on vulnerable rich older women" after being hounded by DOZENS of fraudsters.Suzanne Parker, 71, started joining dating sites..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alanis Morissette Attends AA Meeting in 'Reasons I Drink' Video - Watch (Video)

Alanis Morissette is exploring addiction with her new music video. The singer-songwriter released the Erin Elders-directed music video for “Reasons I Drink,”...
Just Jared

Cierra Ramirez Drops Debut Album 'Over Your Head' - Listen Now!

Cierra Ramirez has finally dropped her debut album Over Your Head! The 24-year-old Good Trouble actress just shared the ten-track LP, which features several...
Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shonatiger

shonatiger 🖤 Alanis Morissette's debut album Jagged Little Pill is 25 years old https://t.co/Uq9q5uqUmo 4 minutes ago

KongGadgetStore

Kong Gadget Store Alanis Morissette's debut album Jagged Little Pill is 25 years old https://t.co/Zoixt1J5Jf 54 minutes ago

PaulHitsheet

Paul Kramer vs Kramer Esq. @ColinGPaterson ... But would she go down on you in a theatre? https://t.co/6DyYKGC7sP 56 minutes ago

yasser_elgamal

El-Gamal_Y Alanis Morissette's debut album Jagged Little Pill is 25 years old https://t.co/GglI4wFJHW 58 minutes ago

OLE_Marjory

On Line English Nice: BBC News - Alanis Morissette's debut album Jagged Little Pill is 25 years old https://t.co/4oIQ6uFKDe 1 hour ago

Jade__Chandler

Jade Chandler How has it been 25 years since Jagged Little Pill was released?! 😱 Album earworm of the day. https://t.co/UPQOyoGycn 2 hours ago

Toon_Creffield

Toon BBC News - Alanis Morissette's debut album Jagged Little Pill is 25 years old https://t.co/Yhm1hRjMSv 2 hours ago

djxbazztv

𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Alanis Morissette’s debut album Jagged Little Pill is 25 years old https://t.co/TB7OFGOPV1 https://t.co/fMhQ86UrBy 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.