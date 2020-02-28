Global  

Australian bowler Megan Schutt says she 'hates playing against India' ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup final

Friday, 6 March 2020
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 semi-finals doubleheader saw a lot of drama. From the first clash between India-England being washed out due to rain to Australia beating South Africa in a dramatic style to enter finals.
News video: ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News

ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News 02:01

 India progressed to their first Women's T20 World Cup decider after rain ruined the semi-final as England were sent home without taking to the field. Thursday's first semi-final was abandoned due to rain in Sydney, with India automatically qualifying for Sunday's showpiece in Melbourne as Group A...

