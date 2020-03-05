Global  

Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief; Sheryl Crow holds clothing drive

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
"Nashville is my home," Taylor Swift wrote Thursday as she announced her $1 million donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.
 Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund amid the devastating tornado that tore through the area this week.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee, where deadly storms ravaged counties this week,...
The 'You Need to Calm Down' singer has made $1 million donation in a bid to help the victims and families affected by the recent natural disaster in Tennessee.
