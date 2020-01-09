Global  

Brexit: Preparations cost government more than £4bn says watchdog

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
In October last year, 22,000 civil servants were working on Brexit, the public spending watchdog said.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid [Video]Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to lead the fight to stamp out anti-Semitism in the party if he wins the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. The shadow Brexit secretary, who is..

Johnson Brexit Passes [Video]Johnson Brexit Passes

Boris Johnson's Brexit legislation has been backed by Members of Parliament by 330 votes to 231. This marks a historic moment in the Brexit process. The vote comes ahead of the UK's scheduled..

Recent related news from verified sources

Britain's government spent 4.4 billion pounds on Brexit planning

Britain's government has spent at least 4.4 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) of taxpayers' money on preparations to leave the European Union, the public spending...
Reuters

