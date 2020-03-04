Global  

In Rarity, a Top Coronavirus Official Is an Obama Appointee Working for Trump

NYTimes.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Dr. Deborah Birx was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2014 to lead the government's fight against the global AIDS epidemic. Now she is coordinating the response to the coronavirus.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump claims 'detrimental' Obama-era rule slowed coronavirus testing

Trump claims 'detrimental' Obama-era rule slowed coronavirus testing 00:37

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that a rule created under the Obama administration giving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) jurisdiction over disease testing impaired the government's ability to ramp up test kits for coronavirus cases.

Trump Lashes Out at Obama Amid Coronavirus Testing Delays [Video]Trump Lashes Out at Obama Amid Coronavirus Testing Delays

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump is lashing out at Barack Obama.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing [Video]Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing In the midst of criticism over his administrations response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump lashed out at the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published


Top Coronavirus Official for U.S. Has Fought an Epidemic Before

Dr. Deborah Birx was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2014 to lead the government's fight against the global AIDS epidemic. Now she is coordinating the...
NYTimes.com

Trump’s Misplaced Blame on Obama for Coronavirus Tests

Trump’s Misplaced Blame on Obama for Coronavirus TestsAmid criticism over his administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump falsely claimed that he had to overcome an Obama-era Food...
FactCheck.org Also reported by •IndependentMediaiteReutersReuters India

