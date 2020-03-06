Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Vatican City > Vatican confirms first case of coronavirus

Vatican confirms first case of coronavirus

WorldNews Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Vatican confirms first case of coronavirusVatican City has confirmed that a patient in its health services has tested positive for coronavirus. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said outpatient services in Vatican clinics have been suspended for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Vatican Reports its First Case of the Coronavirus

Vatican Reports its First Case of the Coronavirus 00:49

 The Vatican is dealing with its first coronavirus patient. Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sonoma County Reports First Coronavirus Community Transmission Case [Video]

Sonoma County Reports First Coronavirus Community Transmission Case

Having fewer residents, some of the Bay Area’s more rural counties have avoided much of the coronavirus outbreak. But for Sonoma County, that officially ended Sunday. A worker at the Rohnert Park..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:02Published
Baltimore City Officials Hold Presser On First Coronavirus Case [Video]

Baltimore City Officials Hold Presser On First Coronavirus Case

Baltimore City Officials Hold Presser On First Coronavirus Case

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 20:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

The Vatican Is The Latest Sacred Place Impacted By The Coronavirus

The Vatican Is The Latest Sacred Place Impacted By The CoronavirusWatch VideoThe Vatican has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus. It said a patient tested positive for the virus while being cared for in Vatican City's...
Newsy

1st positive case of coronavirus in Vatican City (Junno Arocho Esteves)

The Vatican has confirmed the first positive case of coronavirus in Vatican City, Rome-based Catholic journalist Junno Arocho Esteves reported.
Catholic Culture Also reported by •News24Catholic HeraldMENAFN.comReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

grandsupremnews

🇺🇸 GrandSupremeNews | GSNEWS #NOFAKENEWS CHINA VIRUS - VATICAN CONFIRMS FIRST CORONAVIRUS CASE - PRESIDENT TRUMP BEING PROTECTED 58 minutes ago

lisanke

Mike Lisanke RT @DocRock1007: 225. Vatican City on Friday confirmed its first case of #coronavirus infection and closed several offices as a precaution… 12 hours ago

Dazza70Smith

Darren Smith 🇬🇧♿️ RT @grandsupremnews: CHINA VIRUS - VATICAN CONFIRMS FIRST CORONAVIRUS CASE - PRESIDENT TRUMP BEING PROTECTED 23 hours ago

FatosBerisha

Fatos Berisha It’s devil’s work, obviously :) Vatican City Confirms First Case of Coronavirus https://t.co/u9BQvPwS6Q 2 days ago

FZhongyong

克烈维尔 RT @arochoju: Vatican confirms first positive case of coronavirus in Vatican City. Health services temporarily suspended in order to "sanit… 6 days ago

EcRanchero

§ē πƏπē RT @c_borgesano: Vatican Confirms 1st Coronavirus Case as Pope Francis Recovers From a Cold | Time https://t.co/jfXjxRRXys 6 days ago

c_borgesano

Colleen Borgesano Vatican Confirms 1st Coronavirus Case as Pope Francis Recovers From a Cold | Time https://t.co/jfXjxRRXys 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.