Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend one of their last royal engagements

Kwame Junior RT @DelMody: Prince Harry, The Duke and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend The Mountbatten Festival of Music - Royal Albert Hal… 12 minutes ago Hope Brown RT @GettyVIP: All in red The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex attend Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall More 📸 #MountbattenMusicFest… 16 minutes ago sandi baxter RT @MarkleNetwork: ❁ The Duke & Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend The Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall in London. (𝟎𝟕 𝐌𝐚… 2 hours ago The Royal Watcher The Duke, Captain General of the Royal Marines, and Duchess of Sussex attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at t… https://t.co/RRvLaJ4XLE 2 hours ago Miriam RT @DelMody: Love this photo: even the rain can't dampen their glow Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The… 3 hours ago #ABitchYouWorried RT @DelMody: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music. Via #sus… 3 hours ago Ladi Dairo Duke and Duchess of Sussex look incredible as they attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hal… https://t.co/GUw1qfjJu6 3 hours ago Lead You Back Home RT @saadsalman719: The Duke, Captain General of the Royal Marines, and Duchess of Sussex attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music, in suppo… 3 hours ago