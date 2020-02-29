Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Alabama > Alabama executes man convicted in killing of 3 officers

Alabama executes man convicted in killing of 3 officers

WorldNews Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Alabama executes man convicted in killing of 3 officersATMORE, Ala. – A man convicted as an accomplice in the 2004 killings of three police officers in Alabama who were shot by another man was executed Thursday evening. Inmate Nathaniel Woods, 43, was pronounced dead at 9:01 p.m. CST Thursday following a lethal injection at the state prison in Atmore, authorities said. The inmate had no last words before the chemicals began flowing, but appeared to arrange his hands in a sign of his Islamic faith. Alabama’s first execution of the year came after a last minute bid to stop it, that included support from the son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., and others who argued it was unfair to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alabama Execution Set For Today Despite Questions of Culpability - 3/5/20 [Video]Alabama Execution Set For Today Despite Questions of Culpability - 3/5/20

A man in Alabama accused of killing three police officers is set to be executed today despite questions about his culpability.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Two CPD Officers Under Investigation After Shooting Unarmed Man Near CTA [Video]Two CPD Officers Under Investigation After Shooting Unarmed Man Near CTA

Chicago police shot a man Friday afternoon during a struggle at the Grand station on the CTA Red Line, after the officers tried to stop the man from moving between train cars.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alabama man executed by lethal injection for role in 2004 killing of three police officers

An Alabama man who was convicted of murder in the 2004 killing of three police officers was executed by lethal injection on Thursday, state corrections officials...
Reuters

Alabama man executed for role in 2004 killing of three police officers

An Alabama man was put to death by lethal injection on Thursday for his role in the 2004 killing of three police officers at his Birmingham apartment during a...
Reuters


Tweets about this

AAnngie

Angela RT @JulianUddin: #RIPNATEWOODS Alabama executes man convicted in killing of 3 officers (Via… 3 minutes ago

ExoticSmoke_43

Slime Mentality 👣💚 RT @wsvn: A man convicted as an accomplice in the 2004 shooting deaths of three police officers in which another man pulled the trigger has… 3 minutes ago

wsvn

WSVN 7 News A man convicted as an accomplice in the 2004 shooting deaths of three police officers in which another man pulled t… https://t.co/NAe1nGWCZ2 6 minutes ago

JulianUddin

Julian Uddin #RIPNATEWOODS Alabama executes man convicted in killing of 3 officer… https://t.co/rI94N280Tk 8 minutes ago

Chessydee1

Chessydee RT @ElmaAksalic: BREAKING: Alabama executes inmate Nathaniel Woods. — This after the Supreme Court denied the stay of Woods’ execution, jus… 13 minutes ago

mpodnar

Michelle P RT @CTVNews: Alabama executes man convicted in killing of 3 officers https://t.co/hKKuPqTges https://t.co/zyw2bp3LrV 15 minutes ago

katebrumback

Kate Brumback RT @StatehouseKim: Alabama executes man convicted in killing of 3 officers (from @AP) https://t.co/twoUjR6jEf 16 minutes ago

DjuanVentura

Brian Jamal RT @Mkf257: What in the hell? He was an accomplice? He shouldn't have never received the death penalty! @kayiveyforgov you had this man's… 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.