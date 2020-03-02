Hachette workers stage walkout to protest publication of Woody Allen memoir

Global  

Friday, 6 March 2020
Hachette workers stage walkout to protest publication of Woody Allen memoirWorkers say company is not listening to their concerns over support for film-maker accused of sexual abuse Dozens of Hachette employees staged a walkout of its New York City offices on Thursday in protest against the company’s decision to publish Woody Allen’s autobiography. Grand Central, a...
News video: Woody Allen's long-delayed memoir set for release

 Woody Allen's memoir will finally be published in the U.S. next month, after multiple publishers reportedly rejected it last year.

Publishing house staff stage walk-out over Woody Allen memoir [Video]Publishing house staff stage walk-out over Woody Allen memoir

Staff at publishing house Little, Brown and Company staged a walkout on Thursday to protest plans to release Woody Allen's memoir.

Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News [Video]Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News

After Woody Allen's Memoir Was Signed, Book Publisher's Employees Walk Out

Two days after Ronan Farrow announced he "can't work with" Hachette Book Group after its acquisition of Woody Allen's memoir, employees of the publishing house...
Long-rumored Woody Allen memoir coming in April

NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir by Woody Allen, rumored for years and once thought unpublishable in the #MeToo era, is coming out next month. Grand Central...
