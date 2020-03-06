Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Indian Council of Medical Research > Change in temperatures will not impact coronavirus spread: ICMR chief

Change in temperatures will not impact coronavirus spread: ICMR chief

WorldNews Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Change in temperatures will not impact coronavirus spread: ICMR chiefAmid a slight decline in temperature after rains lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday, Indian Council of Medical Research director general Balram Bhargava said the change in weather will not have any impact on the spread of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LunaIssy

Isolde Rurocks @inminivanhell Virus may or may not have impact, but climate change will, as many grape varieties require cool Cali… https://t.co/8B7atuiTXa 2 days ago

GrantWGraves

Grant W. Graves World-first system forecasts warming of lakes globally: Research will enable better predictions of the impact of cl… https://t.co/PZmEnzTDJs 3 days ago

gpn01

Gary Nuttall @thomaspower @iPerrySimpson @guardian @refindcom The Climate Activists should use the models they use to justify wh… https://t.co/U8lQQwvmKv 4 days ago

archimed115

Ariel baker RT @wcaudubon: World-first system forecasts warming of lakes globally: Research will enable better predictions of the impact of climate cha… 4 days ago

wcaudubon

WC Audubon World-first system forecasts warming of lakes globally: Research will enable better predictions of the impact of cl… https://t.co/vdy3GTukP2 4 days ago

DaveWolf141

David Wolf World-first system forecasts warming of lakes globally: Research will enable better predictions of the impact of cl… https://t.co/2RPgc7l1Z6 5 days ago

f_talmon

Frank Talmon l'Armée World-first system forecasts warming of lakes globally: Research will enable better predictions of the impact of cl… https://t.co/VJoFBeJvSk 5 days ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet w/ Coronavirus News 24/7 World-first system forecasts warming of lakes globally: Research will enable better predictions of the impact of cl… https://t.co/ymAeHL0nh4 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.