New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad scores five goals vs. Capitals, including OT game-winner

TMartin(39-21-6) RT @Senators: News Release: The #Sens have acquired Derick Brassard from the N.Y. Rangers in exchange for Mika Zibanejad. More: https://t.c… 13 minutes ago WM RT @NHLdotcom: Mika Zibanejad scored five goals for the Rangers against the Capitals, including 33 seconds into overtime to give New York a… 15 minutes ago NHL.com Mika Zibanejad scored five goals for the Rangers against the Capitals, including 33 seconds into overtime to give N… https://t.co/pM0mo0pnfg 20 minutes ago Hofstra Women's Lacrosse Congratulations to @MikaZibanejad of the @NYRangers on the SECOND-best goal scoring performance this week by a New… https://t.co/dYo8WtDUWD 38 minutes ago Greg Inserillo @NYRangers One of the greatest trades in team history. The New York Rangers traded forward Derick Brassard and a se… https://t.co/wUv312mChx 38 minutes ago dante ❄️ RT @SHESTERKlN: seeing all the boys congratulating mika and posting about how great tonight was makes me so happy. goodnight m, i love mika… 43 minutes ago bILL RT @JimmyClarke__: All 5 goals by Mika Zibanejad. I can't believe what I just witnessed. What an epic performance. The New York Rangers got… 59 minutes ago Kitchener Waterloo 🇨🇦 Mika Zibanejad becomes third New York Ranger to score five goals in win over Washington Capitals -… https://t.co/oAzMzS9Ey2 2 hours ago