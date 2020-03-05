@Camz99 Coronavirus: Starbucks bans reusable cups to help tackle spread https://t.co/DwIPbansFY 1 minute ago Bioplastics News Starbucks Bans Reusable Cups Because of Coronavirus https://t.co/zsoqt0WGIm https://t.co/XwXdKOCGID 2 minutes ago ann 🦋 RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Starbucks bans reusable cups over outbreak fears https://t.co/wNU84RvWzi 9 minutes ago Tim Wirges BBCNewsnight: RT BBCNews: Starbucks bans reusable cups to help tackle spread of coronavirus https://t.co/6bB0BxOYWY 10 minutes ago #HellomynameisCatherine Coronavirus: Starbucks bans reusable cups to help tackle spread. This is getting ridiculous, it’s adding to the hyp… https://t.co/p4Bvloo5yI 12 minutes ago Rick Caron 🦋♏ The Weather Network - Starbucks temporarily bans reusable mugs to help contain coronavirus https://t.co/2xSzdnUsmF 12 minutes ago Rebecca Bardess🖋🇬🇧 RT @BBCNews: Starbucks bans reusable cups to help tackle spread of coronavirus https://t.co/eOvQHBaz5C 18 minutes ago Sam Bowne Coronavirus: Starbucks bans reusable cups to help tackle spread https://t.co/q5xuhGJ5Og 18 minutes ago