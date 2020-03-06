Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Grand Princess > Grand Princess cruise passengers, crew await coronavirus test results: What we know

Grand Princess cruise passengers, crew await coronavirus test results: What we know

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
More than 3,500 people are stuck on board Princess Cruises' Grand Princess off the coast of California as the ship awaits coronavirus test results.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Cruise Ship Passengers Await Test Results

Coronavirus: Cruise Ship Passengers Await Test Results 01:55

 Cruise ship passengers on the Grand Princess were awaiting coronavirus test results as their ship continued to remain off the California coast. Jackie Ward reports. (3/6/20)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Raw Video: Vice President Pence Announces Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Off California [Video]Raw Video: Vice President Pence Announces Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Off California

Passengers and crew members aboard the Grand Princess, which has been in a holding pattern in the Pacific Ocean off San Francisco for nearly two days, have tested positive for the coronavirus and will..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published

Life in limbo aboard the Grand Princess [Video]Life in limbo aboard the Grand Princess

Kathleen Reid, a passenger aboard the Grand Princess, which is ordered to remain off the coast of San Francisco and may have passengers with coronavirus, details life on the vessel, but says 'nobody..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

21 people on Grand Princess cruise ship held off California coast test positive for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence said in a press conference Friday afternoon, 21 people on the Grand Princess cruise ship being held off the California coast tested...
SFGate

Cruise passengers off California await virus test results

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Coronavirus test results were expected Friday for some passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship held off the California coast. The...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

WendyTaylorHill

Wendy Hill RT @usatodaytravel: As more than 3,500 people wait on board Princess Cruises' Grand Princess off the coast of California, more coronavirus… 46 seconds ago

LeonardBasil4

Leonard Basil RT @CNN: As Grand Princess passengers wait for their coronavirus test results after the death of a former passenger, it's hard for some to… 2 minutes ago

usatodaytravel

USA TODAY Travel As more than 3,500 people wait on board Princess Cruises' Grand Princess off the coast of California, more coronavi… https://t.co/4zC0bsIV2V 2 minutes ago

DarlaShine

Darla Shine RT @kryptokoi: Grand Princess Cruise Passengers Await Results Of Coronavirus Testing❔ Why Are There No Test Results Yet, And Why Did They O… 2 minutes ago

413714

COZYCATS RT @DiariesPolar: "The Grand Princess is scheduled to pull in at 7 am on April 3 from Vancouver...The ship, w/ 235 Canadians on board among… 2 minutes ago

snin51

🌊Lyn🌊#Trump20toLife#SaveOurWildLife New York Post : Grand Princess cruise passengers to learn coronavirus test results New York Post : Grand Princess c… https://t.co/BDhvkXy648 2 minutes ago

knittingknots

Sue Stone RT @lookner: 3 more passengers from the Grand Princess cruise in February have coronavirus https://t.co/0rVAJNmhVk 3 minutes ago

mirko60036887

mirko RT @lookner: 3 more passengers from the Grand Princess cruise in February have coronavirus 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.