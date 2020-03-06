Grand Princess cruise passengers, crew await coronavirus test results: What we know

Wendy Hill RT @usatodaytravel: As more than 3,500 people wait on board Princess Cruises' Grand Princess off the coast of California, more coronavirus… 46 seconds ago Leonard Basil RT @CNN: As Grand Princess passengers wait for their coronavirus test results after the death of a former passenger, it's hard for some to… 2 minutes ago USA TODAY Travel As more than 3,500 people wait on board Princess Cruises' Grand Princess off the coast of California, more coronavi… https://t.co/4zC0bsIV2V 2 minutes ago Darla Shine RT @kryptokoi: Grand Princess Cruise Passengers Await Results Of Coronavirus Testing❔ Why Are There No Test Results Yet, And Why Did They O… 2 minutes ago COZYCATS RT @DiariesPolar: "The Grand Princess is scheduled to pull in at 7 am on April 3 from Vancouver...The ship, w/ 235 Canadians on board among… 2 minutes ago 🌊Lyn🌊#Trump20toLife#SaveOurWildLife New York Post : Grand Princess cruise passengers to learn coronavirus test results New York Post : Grand Princess c… https://t.co/BDhvkXy648 2 minutes ago Sue Stone RT @lookner: 3 more passengers from the Grand Princess cruise in February have coronavirus https://t.co/0rVAJNmhVk 3 minutes ago mirko RT @lookner: 3 more passengers from the Grand Princess cruise in February have coronavirus 4 minutes ago