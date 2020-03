Dreaded “spring forward” for daylight savings is here again — even though Washington lawmakers voted to end it

Why does this keep happening? Even though Washington state lawmakers voted last year to do away with the twice-yearly back-and-forth with the clock, and the governor signed the legislation, and the state’s representatives in D.C. promised to support it, you still have to turn your clocks ahead one hour this Sunday for daylight saving time . Before the […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Cest Qui PLEASE, pick a time & stick with it. Who else is among the 71%? https://t.co/nGzUsFNV2u "...recent poll by The AP… https://t.co/GFBY2I4JVI 2 minutes ago Big Country News DREADED 'SPRING FORWARD' IS HERE AGAIN - EVEN THOUGH WASHINGTON STATE LAWMAKERS VOTED TO END IT OLYMPIA, WA - Even… https://t.co/fIzsm2FPTO 1 hour ago Iron Bess Hey! All my locals!😜 Synchronize your watches! Daylight savings time is upon us!😝 Time to "Spring Forward" that d… https://t.co/RwG9PFJhdR 5 hours ago J.J. Santos "Supporters have argued that eliminating the time seesaw has a host of benefits including health and energy-saving… https://t.co/KCrvs5FRil 12 hours ago Omi RT @seattletimes: Even though Washington state lawmakers voted last year to do away with the twice-yearly back-and-forth with the clock, yo… 13 hours ago Will in Seattle RT @DeLeon_Times: Dreaded ‘spring forward’ for daylight saving is here again — even though Washington lawmakers voted to end it (story by @… 13 hours ago The Seattle Times Even though Washington state lawmakers voted last year to do away with the twice-yearly back-and-forth with the clo… https://t.co/1g1u8jo01E 13 hours ago Golden Mortgage, LLC It's that dreaded time of the year again... Ready to spring forward this Sunday? (But, but it's still dark outside!… https://t.co/nUEMZaKE4b 16 hours ago