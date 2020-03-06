Facts about novel coronavirus and how to prevent COVID-19
Friday, 6 March 2020 () THE BASICS What is coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)? Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as SARS-CoV-2, is the virus strain identified in January that causes COVID-19, coronavirus disease, and is spreading from person to person. While the virus has the potential to cause severe illness and pneumonia in some people, about 80% of cases […]
Scientists studying the novel coronavirus are quickly uncovering features that allow it to infect and sicken human beings. Every virus has a signature way of... Seattle Times Also reported by •The Next Web •bizjournals