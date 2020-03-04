Let the sun shine later as daylight saving time back Sunday
Friday, 6 March 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Like clockwork, daylight saving time strikes again this weekend. Watch for it at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States. Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities. With the annual change, sunlight will […]
Here's How Daylight Saving Time Affects Your Health Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on March 8. This means we lose a full hour of sleep. A recent study from the University of Colorado says that when clocks are moved up, the effect has a negative impact on one's health. According to the study,...
Sen. Marco Rubio has introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which would "make Daylight Saving Time permanent" throughout the entire year, meaning we would not spring forward in March and fall back in..
