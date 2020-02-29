Global  

Asia/Oceania Olympic Qualifiers: Mary Kom, Amit Pangal look to grab Tokyo berth

DNA Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Asia/Oceania Olympic Qualifiers: Mary Kom, Amit Pangal look to grab Tokyo berthIndian boxers MC Mary Kom (51kg) and Amit Panghal (52kg) will look to seek a berth for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics berth when they enter the ring at Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers.
 Five Indian boxers, including the seasoned trio of Vikas Krishan (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg), secured Tokyo Olympic berths on MARCH 8 by advancing to the semifinals of the Asian Qualifiers with mostly commanding victories in Jordon.

