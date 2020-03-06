Global  

Canadiens legend Henri Richard dies at 84

CBC.ca Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Henri Richard, the younger brother of Maurice "Rocket" Richard and a 20-year veteran of the Montreal Canadiens, has died. He was 84.
Henri Richard, Hall of Fame Center for Montreal Canadiens, Dies at 84

Richard played on 11 Stanley Cup-winning teams — five of them with his illustrious brother Maurice — and holds the record for game appearances with the...
NYTimes.com

Montreal Canadiens great Henri Richard has died

Montreal Canadiens hockey legend Henri Richard has died at age 84. The hockey club confirmed Richard’s death in a Twitter post on Friday morning, calling the...
CTV News

