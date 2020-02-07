Global  

Snowboarder paralyzed at Grouse Mountain wins right to sue for negligence

CBC.ca Friday, 6 March 2020
In 2016, snowboarder Jason Apps attempted Grouse Mountain’s XL jump in the North Vancouver terrain park. He's now in a wheelchair and wants to sue the resort for negligence.
