11 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Bill Clinton Opens up About Affair in New Docuseries, ‘Hillary’ 01:30 Bill Clinton Opens up About Affair in New Docuseries, ‘Hillary’ When news of an affair between then-president Bill Clinton and his White House intern, Monica Lewinsky, came to light in 1998, it dominated the headlines. Over 20 years later, Clinton has appeared in a docuseries, titled...