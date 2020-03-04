Global  

University of Washington suspends in-person classes in response to coronavirus

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The University of Washington is asking instructors to hold classes remotely until the end of the quarter.
News video: Student At Yeshiva University Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Manhattan Campus

Student At Yeshiva University Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Manhattan Campus 00:55

 A student who attends classes at Yeshiva University's Manhattan campus has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the school to cancel classes in Washington Heights. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

