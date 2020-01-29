Global  

Exclusive: U.S. House panel faults FAA review of Boeing 737 MAX, plane design failures

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
A U.S. House investigative report into two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people will fault the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) approval of the plane and Boeing's "design failures."
U.S. House faults FAA and Boeing for fatal MAX crashes

U.S. House faults FAA and Boeing for fatal MAX crashes 01:13

 A U.S. House investigative report into two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people will fault the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) approval of the plane and Boeing's "design failures." Freddie Joyner has more.

