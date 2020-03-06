Global  

Brazil withdraws entire diplomatic staff from Venezuela

Deutsche Welle Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
President Jair Bolsonaro has also ordered all of Venezuela's diplomatic personnel to leave Brazil. Bolsonaro and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have been trading insults and accusations in recent weeks.
