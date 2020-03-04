Global  

Gabriel Klein found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in 13-year-old Letisha Reimer's stabbing death

CBC.ca Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
A B.C. judge has ruled that Gabriel Klein is guilty of murder for stabbing a 13-year-old girl to death at an Abbotsford high school despite his lawyer arguing he should be found guilty of a lesser charge of manslaughter.
